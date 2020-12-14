Trudeau’s Comments on Farmers’ Protest Blatant Vote Bank Politics, Write Former Diplomats in Open Letter

In an open letter, a group of former Indian diplomats have accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of indulging in “vote bank politics” with his support to the Indian farmers’ protest.

The open letter was issued by 'Indian Ambassadors' Group', which included former diplomats Vishnu Prakash, Ajay Swarup, GS Iyer and SK Mathur. Expressing concern over activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, the statement said they are also radicalising the Canadian youth with far-reaching consequences, which is being ignored at the altar of short-term political expediency.

"Khalistani elements in Canada control a number of prominent Gurudwaras which gives them access to substantial funds, some of which are allegedly diverted to the electoral campaign of political parties especially the Liberals," it said, targeting the country's ruling party. "Back home, encouraged by the Canadian support, the protesters have hardened their stance, adopting an all or nothing approach," the former diplomats said.

They added that cooperation between the Khalistanis and Pakistani diplomatic posts has also been taking place behind the scenes. Pakistani diplomats conspicuously participate in such pro-Khalistani events, and Canadian authorities turn a Nelson's eye, they said, adding that Canada deleted all references to radical Khalistanis and Sikh extremism in the "2018 Public Report on the Terrorist Threat to Canada" allegedly bowing to their pressure and threats.

A group of former diplomats have written a letter stating that Canada is getting involved into vote bank politics.@SiddiquiMaha with the details.Join the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/dgGXjZ3YRV — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 14, 2020

"This editorial jugglery may be good enough for domestic purposes, but the fact remains that neither Canada nor any other state can condone fundamentalism, violent extremism or terrorism under international law," the statement said.

The former diplomats said such behaviour, against well-established diplomatic norms, is also bound to hurt Canada's own standing in the world. "It further carries the risk of other nations repaying Canada in the same token. India wishes to have the best of ties with Canada. However, no relationship can be one sided. Nor can any country especially India ignore actions which are prejudicial to her national interests and territorial integrity. The choice and decision rests with the people of Canada," it said.

The former IFS officers said the irony is that Canada is one of the most strident critics of India's minimum support price (MSP) at the WTO, and, yet actuated by questionable motives, suddenly opted to express concern and support for the farmers.

Trudeau, speaking to the Indian community in Canada, had said earlier this month that he was concerned about the farmers, most of them from the Sikh-dominated state of Punjab, camped out on the outskirts of Delhi in a protest against farm reforms.

“His comments were uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames… Such blatant interference in India’s internal affairs to appease a section of the Liberal party’s voter base is completely unacceptable and cannot but cast a long shadow on bilateral relations,” the letter, signed by 22 former diplomats said.

Following Trudeau’s statement, India had summoned Canada's ambassador and said comments made by the PM were an interference in India’s domestic affairs and would seriously hurt bilateral ties. The foreign ministry said in a statement that comments on "issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs”.

India and Canada have warm ties, but in recent years there has been concern in India that some Sikh leaders in Canada have ties to separatist groups hostile to India. Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian leaders say there are some fringe groups there that are still sympathetic to the cause of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, carved out of India.

The Indian foreign ministry had said the comments made by Trudeau and other leaders had emboldened radical groups and they were a risk to its diplomatic staff based in Canada. "We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism.”.