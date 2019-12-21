Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'True Nazis Leading Uprising on Lie That CAA is anti-Muslim': Subramanian Swamy Hits out at Sonia Gandhi

Subramanian Swamy's remarks come after Congress on Friday had attacked the Modi government for using "brute force to suppress dissent" and said that it stood by the students and protesting citizens.

IANS

Updated:December 21, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'True Nazis Leading Uprising on Lie That CAA is anti-Muslim': Subramanian Swamy Hits out at Sonia Gandhi
File photo of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday called her a "Nazi".

Referring to her video address made on Friday, Swamy wrote on Twitter: "The true Nazis are the Nazi soldier's daughter led uprising on a lie that CAA is anti Muslim! If you are pro Hindu then you must be anti Muslim. If you are pro Muslim you are secular"

On Friday, Congress had attacked the Modi government for using "brute force to suppress dissent" and said that it stood by the students and protesting citizens.

In a video message, Gandhi said that the Congress expresses deep concern and anguish on the use of force against students and citizens of the country and stands in solidarity with them.

"In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns... The BJP government has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent.

"This is unacceptable in a democracy and the Congress condemns the use of violence and expresses solidarity. The CAA is discriminatory and the proposed NRC will target the poor and vulnerable sections of the society."

The Congress, which has not been directly involved in the protests so far with only a few leaders participating, has now come at the forefront of the agitation with it party chief expressing her support to the nation-wide agitations.

At a meeting of the party's core group on Thursday, many leaders, including General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, had suggested that the party should support the anti-CAA agitation.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, has long been accusing the Congress of instigating the protests but on Saturday Congress was slammed for not being seen prominently spearheading the anti-government protests.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram