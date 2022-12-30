True Son of Sardar: Like Sardar Patel, Modi Didn't Let Personal Tragedy Come in the Way of Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to work on Friday, hours after the cremation of his mother Heeraben Modi, 99, reminded many of the story of how his idol Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, too, had prioritised his duty over emotion during a personal tragedy.

Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri on Friday, even leading to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requesting him to “take some rest”.

“Respected PM, today it’s a sad day and great loss to you. I pray to god, may god give you strength. I convey my gratitude to you that you were supposed to come to West Bengal but because of demise of your mother you couldn’t come but joined virtually," said Banerjee.

"I was supposed to come to #WestBengal but due to personal reasons, I could not come there. I seek apologies from the people of Bengal."says PM Modi in his virtual address.#VandeBharat #RailInfra4WestBengal pic.twitter.com/vbdjomMHjo— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 30, 2022

“On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I thank you so much for giving us this opportunity. It’s a sad day for you. Your mother is also our mother. May god give you the strength to continue your work, please take some rest,” said the CM.

SARDAR’s FIGHT FOR ‘JUSTICE’

Sardar Patel started practising law in Godhra in 1900. On January 11, 1909, while he was arguing in court, he got the news of his wife’s death through a telegram. After reading it, he kept it in a bag. After arguing for two hours, he won the case.

After the hearing, when the judge and others got the news that Patel’s wife had passed away, they asked him about it. To which Patel replied, “At that time, I was performing my duty as a lawyer to get justice. How could I do injustice to my client?”

"We have to work together; the entire world is looking at us. We have to work on ' desh seva,'" says PM Modi in his virtual address.#VandeBharat #RailInfra4WestBengal pic.twitter.com/lD33rTHKzg— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 30, 2022

PM Sought an Apology

Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother entered the 100th year of her life in June this year. Heeraben lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits. Over the years, PM Modi has shared several heartwarming photos of him seeking birthday blessings from his mother.

Speaking at the WB event, Prime Minister sought an ‘apology’ from the people of West Bengal for not being able to attend the scheduled event in person due to “personal reasons".

Prime Minister also highlighted work done by the Central government for the betterment of Railways and said, “The Central government is making record investment to modernise Indian Railways. Now modern trains like Vande Bharat express, Tejas express, and Humsafar express are being made in India. In the next eight years, we’ll see railways on a new journey of modernisation."

