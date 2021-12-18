'Truly Humbled', Says Former Army Commander After PM Modi Assures Help Within Hours of SOS Tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed concern and assured assistance to former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen DS Hooda after the Army official reached out to him over approval of cancer treatment that could save thousands, including his sister.

In a tweet, the senior Army officer appealed for the Prime Minister’s approval of a drug that can save the lives of patients who have triple-negative metastatic breast cancer. Hooda’s sister, Sushma Hooda, is an Army veteran’s wife being treated in the Army hospital in Delhi.

In a letter on the social media site, she wrote that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has tested and approved as first-line treatment a new drug called Sacituzumab Govitecanor (Trodelvy) in April 2021. The European Medicine Agency has also given its nod for medical use in November 2021.

“I request you with great hope in my heart if you can expedite the approval and purchase of this drug for the Indian market and grant a lease of life to me and several others who have exhausted all other options of treatment," she wrote in a tweet tagging concerned ministry including the Union Health Ministry and Office of the Prime Minister (PMO).

Lt Gen Hooda retweeted the appeal and said, “I have a personal interest. Sushma Hooda is my sister, a cancer patient of several years with dwindling hope." Tagging PMO and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he added, “Keeping sentiments aside approval of the new drug may give a fighting chance of survival to many like her."

Received a call from @PMOIndia and spoke with PM Narendra Modi who expressed concern over the case. Truly humbled and honoured on receiving his call and his words that the case would be looked into. Proud to be an Indian and even prouder of the PMs personal intervention. Jai Hind https://t.co/FPBVAPVWQ2— Lt Gen D S Hooda (@LtGenHooda) December 18, 2021

Hours after the tweet, Lt Gen Hooda said he received a call from the Prime Minister and was “truly humbled" and was proud of the PM’s personal intervention. “Received a call from @PMOIndia and spoke with PM Narendra Modi who expressed concern over the case. Truly humbled and honoured on receiving his call and his words that the case would be looked into. Proud to be an Indian and even prouder of the PMs personal intervention. Jai Hind."

Lt Gen DS Hooda is the former Northern Army Commander under whose watch the 2016 surgical strikes were conducted after the Uri terror attack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.