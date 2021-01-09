Trump Ban: A Look at Other Leaders, Celebrities Blocked by Twitter

Twitter Inc on Friday deleted new tweets posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on official government account @POTUS and suspended the account of his presidential campaign, after booting his personal account off the platform permanently. The company said accounts used by Trump to try to get around the ban could face permanent suspension as well under its "ban evasion" policies.

In a statement on Friday, Twitter said, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

After Twitter puts Trump’s account to suspension, here is a list of 10 celebrities and leaders who have earlier been either banner temporally or permanently by the social media platform:

Donald Trump

Before the Twitter ban yesterday, Trump’s personal account was deactivated by Twitter in 2017 too. The move by a Twitter employee was a deliberate action where Trump’s account was down for 11 minutes, according to a report in The Guardian. Later, Twitter said that the account was inadvertently deactivated “due to human error by a Twitter employee”. Meanwhile, there had been continuing calls for Twitter, during that time, to suspend the President’s account as he made threats to North Korea.

Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell

Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell as part of a purge of QAnon accounts following the storming of the US Capitol by a mob of violent Trump supporters. Social media companies have been under intensified pressure to crack down on hate speech after Wednesday's attack on the Capitol.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account was suspended in May 2017 after he posted a string of "offensive" tweets, especially against women. The move by the microblogging site came after social media users accused the 58-year-old singer of using "inappropriate" and "insulting" language. The singer had received flak on the social media site for a series of inflammatory tweets against journalist Swati Chaturvedi, who had registered a police complaint against him last year in July. Twitter still shows his account @abhijeetback as suspended.

Donald Trump Jr

Twitter had banned the US president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr from tweeting for 12 hours after he posted a video clip discussing the benefits of hydroxychloroquine. Twitter said the post had violated its Covid-19 misinformation rules, a report in BBC said. However, he was still able to browse the social media platform and send direct messages.

Azealia Banks

Rapper Azealia Banks was suspended from Twitter in May 2016 after a series of racially charged tweets attacking singer Zayn Malik. After Banks accused Malik of copying a music video of hers and tweeted “My @’s too good for you” – a reference to the fact that Banks had not directed the accusation at his account for him to see. In response, Banks struck out directly at Malik using a number of both homophobic and racial slurs, The Guardian reported.

Kamaal Rashid Khan

Actor-turned-director Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was banned after he had reportedly revealed the climax of Zaira Wasim starrer and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar. In one of his tweets, he had also launched an attack against Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. However, he was back on Twitter in November, the same year.

Katie Hopkins

Twitter in June 2020 took action against a far-right British commentator who US President Trump has retweeted several times. Katie Hopkins was permanently barred from the platform for violating its rules on hateful conduct, a company spokesperson said. Hopkins, a columnist and former contestant on the British edition of "The Apprentice" reality TV show, has made a series of incendiary and racist comments about immigrants, Muslims and others. "Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us - abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our Rules are broken. In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy," a spokesperson for Twitter was reported saying.

Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended in April 2020 after she posted controversial tweets regarding the Moradabad stone pelting incident. She was extremely active on Twitter, and posted about everything - from films to politics. She was extremely vocal about her opinions which often landed her in controversies. Filmmaker Reema Kagti had tagged the Mumbai Police, urging action against one of Rangoli's posts. Supporting the same, actress Kubra Sait had also shared that she had blocked Rangoli on Twitter.

PewDiePie

The account of the famous YouTuber was suspended in 2016 for jokingly saying that he and another user have joined the terror group ISIS. However, the suspension was not permanent and his account was restored. Currently, his Twitter timeline has no tweets but he has left his account open to ‘prevent fake accounts.’