Trump Has Left America More Divided Than Ever: Gurinder Khalsa

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has left the country more divided than ever and the country's reputation under his presidency has been damaged on the international stage which will take years to repair, says an influential Indian American Sikh leader.

This is a democracy at work, on both sides. Whether Democrat or Republican people are excited and want to speak out. The election's historic turnout means people are hungry to change the status quo on both sides.

We are more polarised and divided than I have ever seen being an American for 25 years. I believe people do care who will represent them, especially in times like the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana-based Gurinder Singh Khalsa, 46, told .

