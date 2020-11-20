News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Trump Has Left America More Divided Than Ever: Gurinder Khalsa

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during a news conference with Donald Trump Jr., at Georgia Republican Party headquarters Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer during a news conference with Donald Trump Jr., at Georgia Republican Party headquarters Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

We are more polarised and divided than I have ever seen being an American for 25 years. I believe people do care who will represent them, Indiana-based Gurinder Singh Khalsa said.

The outgoing US President Donald Trump has left the country more divided than ever and the country's reputation under his presidency has been damaged on the international stage which will take years to repair, says an influential Indian American Sikh leader.

This is a democracy at work, on both sides. Whether Democrat or Republican people are excited and want to speak out. The election's historic turnout means people are hungry to change the status quo on both sides.

We are more polarised and divided than I have ever seen being an American for 25 years. I believe people do care who will represent them, especially in times like the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana-based Gurinder Singh Khalsa, 46, told .

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...