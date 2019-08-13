After India's Denial, Trump's Kashmir Mediation Offer Not on Table Anymore, Says Envoy Shringla
India's Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that America's decades-old policy on Kashmir has been no mediation but to encourage India and Pakistan to resolve their differences bilaterally.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (PTI)
Washington: US President Donald Trump has made it clear that his offer of mediation on Kashmir is not on the table anymore, India's Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday.
Reiterating America's decades-old policy to encourage India and Pakistan to resolve differences on Kashmir bilaterally, the top diplomat said, "President Trump has made it very clear that his offer to mediate on Jammu and Kashmir is dependent on both India and Pakistan accepting it. Since India has not accepted the offer of mediation, he has made it clear that this is not on the table anymore, Shringla told Fox News, the favourite news channel of the US president.
On July 22, during his joint media appearance with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, President Trump stunned India by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his mediation/arbitration on the Kashmir issue.
India asserted that no such request was made by Prime Minister Modi to the US president and all issues will have to be resolved with Islamabad bilaterally.
A week later, President Trump said he would "certainly intervene" between India and Pakistan on Kashmir if they wanted him to. He said it was up to India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue but he was ready to assist if the two South Asian neighbours wanted him to help in resolving the issue.
India made it clear to America that any discussion on the issue, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.
Shringla said that America's policy on Kashmir has been no mediation but to encourage the two South Asian neighbours to resolve their differences bilaterally including Kashmir, the pace and scope of which would be chosen by New Delhi and Islamabad.
That has been the United States longstanding policy, he said in response to a question referring to America's decades-old policy.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the ambassador said, was also very clear on the issue.
"He says, this issue has to be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan in keeping with the agreements that the two countries have signed: the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration, he said.
"So, this is not an issue that is to be settled with, third parties. I think that was something that President Trump clarified and made clear, Shringla said.
State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus last week said that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir as it called on India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and hold direct dialogue to resolve their differences.
Responding to a question, Shringla said that the measures taken by the Indian government in Kashmir are temporary and preventive in nature.
When the decision was announced, the possibilities of cross border infiltration and terrorism, we know that there would be incitement to violence. We have simply taken preventive steps, he said.
The restrictions in Kashmir are being eased even as we speak. Tens of thousands of people came out to celebrate the festival of Eid. They went to Mosque, they prayed, the shops are open. There's even traffic jams in several cities. And we are progressively easing on the restrictions, Shringla said.
With PTI inputs
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Lady Loves Her Tesla so Much That She Has Implanted The Key In Her Arm
- Goth Look to Pastels Dresses, Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Slays in New Pics From Photoshoot
- Not Shah Rukh Or Salman, Sunny Leone is the Most Googled Celebrity in India
- How Stan Lee Looked in the '70s Vs How He Was Shown in Avengers Endgame
- Reliance Jio Fiber: Roll-Out in September, Prices Start Rs 700 And Free 4K TV With Annual Plans