Trump Hints at Retaliation if India Turns Down America's Request for Hydroxychloroquine to Aid Covid-19 Battle

On Saturday, Trump had said that he spoke to Prime Minister Modi and made a request to release Hydroxycholoroquine for the US.

News18.com

April 7, 2020
New Delhi: India may have to bear the brunt of America's "retaliation" if it does not lift hold on the export of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug used to treat coronavirus patients, warned US President Donald Trump.

"I spoke to him (PM Modi) on Sunday morning and I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?" Trump said while speaking from the White House during the covid-19 taskforce briefing.

On Saturday, Trump had said that he spoke to Prime Minister Modi and made a request to release Hydroxycholoroquine for the US.

"I called Prime Minister Modi of India. They make large amounts of Hydroxychloroquine. India is giving it a serious consideration," Trump said at his daily news conference at the White House on Saturday.

India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade on March 25 banned the export of Hydroxychloroquine but said that certain shipments on humanitarian grounds may be allowed on a case-by-case basis.

