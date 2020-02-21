Trump India Visit: For First time, No Opposition Delegation to Meet US President During Official Tour
Sources in the Congress said that during the UPA, a slot used to be kept for the opposition to meet the visiting US president or other dignitaries.
File photo of US President Donald Trump
New Delhi: For the first time, no Opposition delegation will officially meet a US President during his visit to India, Congress sources said here on Friday, as no such meeting is scheduled with Donald Trump.
According to sources, this will be the first time no delegation of the principal opposition party will be meeting a visiting US President. Trump is visiting India on February 24 and 25, and is expected to participate in a number of events during his less than 36-hours stay.
His planned events include an official banquet hosted by the President of India, which some opposition leaders are likely to attend. Sources said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad may attend this banquet, but no official meeting of the visiting president has been planned with the opposition leaders.
"When (visiting) Prime Ministers and Presidents have to meet Congress leaders, they make proposals directly. There is no proposal before the Congress to meet US President Donald Trump," senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said, when asked whether any Congress delegation will call on the US president.
This is for the first time that a visiting US President will not hold discussions with the principal opposition party, sources said. Sources in the Congress said that during the UPA, a slot used to be kept for the opposition to meet the visiting US president or other dignitaries.
A Congress delegation including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had met former US President Barack Obama during his official visit to India.
