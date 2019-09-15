Trump Likely to Join PM on Stage During 'Howdy Modi' Event in US: Report

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump may share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Howdy Modi" event, which has been supported by Indian Americans in Houston, Texas on September 22, sources told News18.

According to reports, a trade deal between the two countries may also be announced, putting an end to a months-long tiff.

In the event that Trump is in attendance, his support for his Indian counterpart will become evident at a time when American lawmakers have been concerned about restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370.

The "Howdy Modi" event is expected to be attended by over 50,000 Indian Americans, who may also be potential voters for Trump, who is contesting for President again in elections in 2020.

A bilateral meeting during Modi's visit is also in the works, and may be held in either New York or Washington DC.

Modi is set to visit the US for his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is slated to speak shortly after him.

According to sources, the prime minister will also meet top American CEOs during his visit which ends on September 28.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.