Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Donald Trump May Make Maiden Visit to India in Last Week of February Amid Impeachment Crisis

Earlier, India had invited Trump as the chief gues of the Republic Day parade last year but the US President could not come due to scheduling issues.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Donald Trump May Make Maiden Visit to India in Last Week of February Amid Impeachment Crisis
File photo of US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India in the last week of February, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. As the US President, this would be the first visit by Trump to India.

The two governments have not yet announced dates for the high-level visit but sources said "India and US have been actively discussing dates for this visit".

The US President’s visit will also depend on the impeachment process that is expected to start in the US Senate in the coming days.

An invite to Trump to visit India was extended when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Washington in June 2017.

New Delhi had also requested Trump to be the chief guest at the 2019 Republic Day parade but the US President was unable to participate because of scheduling constraints.

Another invitation was extended last month when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar called on Trump after a meeting with their US counterparts Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo for their second India-US “2+2" dialogue.

When PM Modi visited US in September last year, he reminded Trump of his invitation to him to visit India along with his family. Trump will seek re-election in presidential polls scheduled to take place in November.

Trade has been a bone of contention between the two sides and there are hopes that Trump's visit may help iron out some of the issues.

If Trump visits, this will be the fifth US presidential visit since 2000. Then US president Bill Clinton had visited in March 2000, while his successor George Bush visited in 2006.

Former US President Barack Obama came to India twice — in 2010 and 2015 as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram