Trump, Modi Start 22-km-long Roadshow From Ahmedabad Airport, Will Address Motera Stadium Next
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has left no stone unturned to make the roadshow a memorable experience for the dignitaries as well as the people.
People arrive to take their seats for the Namaste Trump event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)
Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a 22-km-long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport.
Trump, who is on a two-day India visit, landed at the Airport at 11.37 am. After the roadshow, the two leaders will address a gathering at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera cricket stadium here this afternoon.
Modi, who reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump landed here, received Trump and his wife Melania upon their arrival.
Trump and Modi began their roadshow from the airport. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has left no stone unturned to make the roadshow a memorable experience for the dignitaries as well as the people.
Artistes and performers from many states were allotted a stage on the entire route to perform in their traditional attire. Around 50 stages were erected on the route, starting from the airport till Motera stadium via Indira bridge.
Authorities said over one lakh people are expected to line up along the route of the roadshow, which has been named as 'India Road Show' by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
During the roadshow, both the leaders are scheduled to visit Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi spent 13 years during India's freedom struggle.
After the roadshow, both the leaders will reach the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera to address a gathering of over one lakh people at the Namaste Trump event.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Comes Crashing Down as Photo of 'Great Wall of Ahmedabad' Built to Welcome Trump Goes Viral
- How Far? Desis are Googling Distance from America to India Ahead of Donald Trump's Visit
- On J Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary, Kangana Ranaut's New Thalaivi Still Goes Viral
- PM Modi Praises IAF's Use of Bio-Fuel in AN-32 Transport Plane, Says It Will Help Reduce Oil Imports
- Twitter Has Taken Down Some Pro-Mike Bloomberg Profiles Because They Were Spamming Everyone