English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trump Nominates Indian-American to Key Administration Post
Indian-American Bimal Patel from Georgia, has been nominated to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Institutions.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Indian-American Bimal Patel has been nominated to a key administrative position in the Treasury Department by US President Donald Trump.
Patel, from Georgia, has been nominated to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Institutions. Currently, he serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for the Financial Stability Oversight Council.
Prior to joining the US Department of the Treasury, Patel was a partner and head of the Financial Advisory and Regulation practice in the Washington, D.C., office of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, the White House said.
Patel previously served as a senior advisor to Director Jeremiah O. Norton on the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Additionally, he has served as an adjunct associate professor at Stanford University, teaching an undergraduate course on banking regulation. Patel earned his B.A. from Stanford University, M.P.P. from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center.
Patel, from Georgia, has been nominated to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Institutions. Currently, he serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for the Financial Stability Oversight Council.
Prior to joining the US Department of the Treasury, Patel was a partner and head of the Financial Advisory and Regulation practice in the Washington, D.C., office of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, the White House said.
Patel previously served as a senior advisor to Director Jeremiah O. Norton on the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Additionally, he has served as an adjunct associate professor at Stanford University, teaching an undergraduate course on banking regulation. Patel earned his B.A. from Stanford University, M.P.P. from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Launched in India for Rs 11.69 Lakh, Gets New Marina blue Color
- Usain Bolt Just Proved that He Can Win Every Race — on Land or in Space
- Love Sonia Review: Hope is the Only Guiding Light in This Brutal Tale of Flesh Trade
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS and XS Max Are Here: All You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...