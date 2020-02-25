Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Trump Again Offers to Mediate on Kashmir, Says It's a Big Problem Between India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump said Kashmir is like "a thorn in a lot of people's sides" for a long time and there are two sides to every story, adding he was willing to mediate to ease tensions between the two nations.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trump Again Offers to Mediate on Kashmir, Says It's a Big Problem Between India and Pakistan
US President Donald Trump speaks during an interaction with business leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said the issue of Kashmir is a big problem between India and Pakistan and reiterated his offer for mediation to ease tensions. He said Kashmir is like "a thorn in a lot of people's sides" for a long time and there are two sides to every story.

Trump, who held comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second and the last day of his visit to India, said he shared good terms with Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

"If anything I can do to mediate, I will do. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people's sides for a long time. There are two sides to every story," he said, adding that Pakistan figured in his talks with Modi.

"I have good equations with Pakistan PM Imran Khan. They are working to control cross-border terrorism," he said.

The US president said he discussed the issue of religious freedom at length with Modi during his comprehensive talks and that the Indian leader wants people to have this freedom.

To a question about India's new citizenship law, he said, "I don't want to say anything on CAA. It is up to India. I hope it will take the right decision for its people."

In January, Trump had repeated his offer to "help" resolve the Kashmir issue between the two nations during his meeting with the Pakistan PM on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We will discuss the situation in Kashmir. We can mediate on the issue. We are working with Pakistan on some borders and we were talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on between Pakistan and India. If we can help, we certainly will be helping. We have been watching that and following it very very closely," he had said.

On earlier occasions too, Trump had made similar offers to resolve the crisis. He had said this for the first time in July 2019 when Khan was visiting Washington DC. "If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump had said, in response to Khan's appeal to use his good offices. He had repeated the same on August 1 that year.

New Delhi maintains that there is no scope for any third-party mediation between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram