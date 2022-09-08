Trump Praises Modi, Says he is a 'Terrific Guy' Doing A 'Difficult Job Really Well'

Former US President Donald Trump heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking to NDTV in an interview. He commented on the relationship between him and PM Modi and referred to him as a “terrific guy doing a great job.”

“I have been friends with Modi for a long time. I have known him for a very long time and we share a really good relationship. He is a terrific guy who is doing a great job,” Donald Trump told NDTV.

Trump and Modi have shared the stage twice – once in 2019 after Modi won a second term as PM. Houston, Texas. Months later, Trump was visiting Modi’s home state of Gujarat where he received a rousing welcome. The two have been pictured hugging and shared a warm bonhomie.

“He does not have an easy job, but he does it really well,” Trump said adding that with him as the President, India-US shared a really good relationship, even better in comparison with other presidents. “India has never had a better friend as President than me,” Trump told NDTV.

This is not the first time Trump has praised Modi. He has time and again called Modi a ‘great gentleman’ and Modi has often returned the favour but endorsing Trump and even lent his winning slogan ‘Ab ki baar Trump Sarkar’ ahead of the 2020 US presidential elections.

Trump’s comments come amid speculations that have intensified about him announcing his intentions to run for president in 2024. Trump is yet to formally announce his bid by 2024 elections.

According to CNN, Donald Trump is considering waiting until after the November midterms to launch a third presidential campaign amid an array of legal troubles and mounting concerns that some of his hand-picked Senate candidates may be weaker than he once thought.

