Trump Slams His 'Favorite' Fox News For Showing Obama Campaigning

Jha Washington: US President Donald Trump Tuesday slammed his “favorite” Fox News channel for broadcasting live his predecessor Barack Obama’s poll campaign for his opponent and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Fox (News) puts him on all the time and they put sleepy Joe on all the time and what they should do is they should show the picture of sleepy Joe yesterday when he rushed to Pennsylvania because he saw that I had 25,000 people at each event, Trump told reporters at the White House.

When he rushed to Pennsylvania and he did a statement and he got lost in a fog. They should show that, he said as he expressed disappointment over the election coverage of the Democratic presidential candidate. They should show the picture where he (Biden) called me George. He thought I was George. I guess he’s talking about George Bush, but he thought I was George and they should show that, he said.

Fox is very disappointing. But Fox puts on this — this would not have happened with Roger Ailes, I can tell you that, Trump said. The Hill Newspaper on Tuesday reported that the president has for months had a love-hate public relationship with Fox News. He watches the network regularly, tweeting clips from its shows and responding to programming in real, it said.

Trump frequently calls over phone and gives frequent interviews to its news anchors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor