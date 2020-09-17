Trump Team Says Dems Eroding Trust In Vaccine

Washington, Sep 16 (AP) President Donald Trump’s campaign is accusing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of seeking to undermine public confidence in a coronavirus vaccine. On a call for reporters Wednesday hosted by the campaign, Trump surrogate and Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup said that when it comes to the economy and the coronavirus, Biden has proven he wants to root against American prosperity for his own political gain.

Wenstrup says the Democratic presidential ticket is playing politics with people’s lives. Biden has said he would take a vaccine tomorrow if it were available, but he would want to see what the scientists said first. Harris says she wouldn’t trust Trump on the safety of any potential vaccine and worried that health experts and scientists would be muzzled by the president because of his urgency to get a vaccine approved by his stated goal of Election Day.

Trump said Tuesday night that a vaccine could be ready within four weeks, a more optimistic timeline than that laid out by other public health experts and government officials. He also suggested, without proof, that the coronavirus pandemic would go away without the vaccine. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor