News18 » India
1-min read

Trump to be Presented with a Silver Key Upon His Arrival in Agra Today. Here's Why

Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump, President's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials, will travel to Agra after an event in Ahmedabad.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2020, 8:26 AM IST
Agra: Upon his arrival in Agra on February 24, US President Donald Trump will be handed a silver key weighing 600 grams by the city administration.

“The concept behind greeting guests with a key is to symbolically convey a message that they are welcome to unlock the gates and enter Agra,” said city’s mayor Naveen Jain.

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad at around noon on February 24 for his maiden two-day visit. Accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials, Trump will travel to Agra after an event in Gujarat capital.

In Agra, the POTUS will visit the iconic Taj Mahal. However, there is no plan of PM Modi accompanying him to the historic monument. Sources said the visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra by the US President and his family members will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably.

Meanwhile, preparations are on in full swing to welcome the President and his family at the Taj Mahal. The replicas of graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal are being given a facelift and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is doing a mud therapy to the replicas of the graves of Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz.

This is the first time the replicas of graves have been cleaned ever since the two were buried 368 years ago. The original graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz lie in a chamber below the crypt containing them.

