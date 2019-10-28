'Trump Took Our Revenge': 2 Women from Bengal's Nadia Dist Celebrate Baghdadi's Killing by US Forces

Kolkata: When US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died "whimpering and crying", two women in Bengal’s Nadia district had their revenge. They were celebrating the news and wanted to express their gratitude to Trump for finishing off their husbands’ killer.

In June 2014, Namita Sikdar’ husband Khokon, a mason, went missing in Iraq. Soon after, Deepali Sikdar also lost contact with her husband and Khokon’s friend, Samar, an electrician working in the restive country.

Later, the two women came to know their husbands, along with several other workers, were kidnapped by the IS and killed in Iraq’s Badush area. In 2018, their mass grave was found in Mosul in northern Iraq.

“Last year, when we came to know that my husband’s fate, we were completely shattered. He went to Iraq to earn a better living for us, but he was brutally executed along with others by the demons. I am very happy the outfit’s main leader who orders the executions has been killed. I would like to thank the US president for taking our revenge,” Namita told New18.

When asked from where she got the news, Namita said, “One of my cousins called up and said he saw in the television that he (Baghdadi) has been killed by American forces.”

In May 2018, the then, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj informed Parliament that the 39 Indians missing in Iraq since 2014 were killed by the IS and their mass grave has been found.

Dipali, a resident of Chapra in Nadia, “My husband was an electrician. When he told me that he wanted to go to Iraq for better pay, I was very reluctant. Later, we decided that it will be better for us if he goes for a few years considering our financial condition. But fate had something else in store for us. I am very happy that Baghdadi was killed, because he is the demon who shattered our dreams.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.