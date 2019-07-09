Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Trump’s Loss is Trudeau’s Gain: 51% Jump in Indians Bagging Canada Green Card

A report by Canada's immigration department pegged the number of Indian citizens who were admitted under the express entry system at 39,500.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Trump’s Loss is Trudeau’s Gain: 51% Jump in Indians Bagging Canada Green Card
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...

New Delhi: More than 39,500 Indian citizens obtained permanent residency in Canada in 2018, as per a recent report released by Canada's immigration division.

"The top countries of citizenship based on the people admitted to Canada generally mirrors those of invited candidates. Nearly half of all people admitted in 2018 had Indian citizenship," a Times of India report quoted the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada report.

This is a 51 per cent increase in the number of Indians who were admitted as permanent residents in 2017.

The report pegs the total of those admitted by the Justin Trudeau-led government as permanent entry residents under the express entry system at 92,000.

The express entry system is akin to the US's green card system. As per the data, 46 per cent of the total invited were sent to those holding Indian citizenship, above the Nigerians and Chinese.

The increasing difficulties Indians face in obtaining the H1-B visa, which includes delays or denials of visa extensions, green-card backlogs or the proposed plan to revoke the H1-B holder's spouses' right to work is said to have contributed to the migration flow being diverted to Canada.

Several Indians are said to be actively looking for employment or permanent settlement in Canada and the pilot scheme - Global Talent Stream (GTS) that enables Canadian companies to bring those with a STEM background within two weeks - will only increase this flow.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram