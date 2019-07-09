Trump’s Loss is Trudeau’s Gain: 51% Jump in Indians Bagging Canada Green Card

New Delhi: More than 39,500 Indian citizens obtained permanent residency in Canada in 2018, as per a recent report released by Canada's immigration division.

"The top countries of citizenship based on the people admitted to Canada generally mirrors those of invited candidates. Nearly half of all people admitted in 2018 had Indian citizenship," a Times of India report quoted the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada report.

This is a 51 per cent increase in the number of Indians who were admitted as permanent residents in 2017.

The report pegs the total of those admitted by the Justin Trudeau-led government as permanent entry residents under the express entry system at 92,000.

The express entry system is akin to the US's green card system. As per the data, 46 per cent of the total invited were sent to those holding Indian citizenship, above the Nigerians and Chinese.

The increasing difficulties Indians face in obtaining the H1-B visa, which includes delays or denials of visa extensions, green-card backlogs or the proposed plan to revoke the H1-B holder's spouses' right to work is said to have contributed to the migration flow being diverted to Canada.

Several Indians are said to be actively looking for employment or permanent settlement in Canada and the pilot scheme - Global Talent Stream (GTS) that enables Canadian companies to bring those with a STEM background within two weeks - will only increase this flow.