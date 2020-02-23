Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Trumps to Get Taste of India: Khaman, Kaju Katli, Broccoli and Corn Samosa on Menu

Chef Suresh Khanna, a celebrity chef, has been given the task of preparing food for Trump and his delegation during their visit to the Sabarmati Ashram on Monday afternoon.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trumps to Get Taste of India: Khaman, Kaju Katli, Broccoli and Corn Samosa on Menu
Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' will be a part of menu of the high tea.

Ahmedabad: Famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' has made its way into the menu of the high tea to be offered to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram here on Monday.

Apart from khaman, the VVIPs from the US and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose from, said chef Suresh Khanna of Ahmedabad's Fortune Landmark Hotel.

Khanna, a celebrity chef, has been given the task of preparing food for Trump and his delegation during their visit to the Sabarmati Ashram on Monday afternoon.

"Tomorrow is an important day for all of us at Fortune Landmark Hotel. We have prepared a high tea menu for them. Khaman is a famous Gujarati delicacy. We will prepare light steam khaman for Donald Trump," Khanna told reporters here.

"Other items include apple pie, broccoli and corn samosa, kaju katli and different types of tea, such as green and lemon tea," he added.

Trump, after his arrival here from Washington on Monday afternoon, will visit the Ashram, also known as Gandhi Ashram, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ashram trustees have informed the media that Trump and Modi would spend around 15 minutes there before proceeding to the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium. Trump would leave for Agra at around 3.30 pm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram