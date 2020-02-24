‘Trump’s Visit Won’t Make Iota of Difference’: Shiv Sena Says India Needs No Guidance From ‘Outsider’
While leaving for India, Trump has said he is going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Shiv Sena said.
President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, walk to board Air Force One ahead of their departure for India. (PTI)
Mumbai: Panning Donald Trump's visit to India, the Shiv Sena on Monday said the 36-hour-long sojourn of the US president in the country won't make 'an iota of difference' in the lives of poor and middle-class Indians.
While leaving for India, Trump has said he is going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Sena said.
"There won't be an iota of difference in the lives of the poor and middle-class people in India due to Trump's visit. Then where is the question of people being appreciative or enthusiastic of his tour," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.
"If there is any eagerness about Trump's visit, it may be in Ahmedabad, where he lands first," the Sena said.
More than the Trump visit the talk is about how walls were built to hide slums along the road he will traverse, the editorial said.
"It is reported that Trump will touch upon the issue of curbs on religious freedom in India. These are our internal issues. This country is run by people elected democratically and they don't need guidance from any outsider on this," it said.
Trump should instead indulge in 'tourism' of Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi, the editorial said.
When Trump leaves India 36 hours after his arrival, there will be no signs of his visit on the soil of India, the Sena said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Praises IAF's Use of Bio-Fuel in AN-32 Transport Plane, Says It Will Help Reduce Oil Imports
- Twitter Has Taken Down Some Pro-Mike Bloomberg Profiles Because They Were Spamming Everyone
- Twitter Comes Crashing Down as Photo of 'Great Wall of Ahmedabad' Built to Welcome Trump Goes Viral
- Watch: Elderly Pune Woman Stands on Pavement and Scolds Bikers Riding on the Footpath
- India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Australia in Penalty Shootout