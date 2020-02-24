Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

‘Trump’s Visit Won’t Make Iota of Difference’: Shiv Sena Says India Needs No Guidance From ‘Outsider’

While leaving for India, Trump has said he is going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Shiv Sena said.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Trump’s Visit Won’t Make Iota of Difference’: Shiv Sena Says India Needs No Guidance From ‘Outsider’
President Donald Trump, with First Lady Melania Trump, walk to board Air Force One ahead of their departure for India. (PTI)

Mumbai: Panning Donald Trump's visit to India, the Shiv Sena on Monday said the 36-hour-long sojourn of the US president in the country won't make 'an iota of difference' in the lives of poor and middle-class Indians.

While leaving for India, Trump has said he is going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Sena said.

"There won't be an iota of difference in the lives of the poor and middle-class people in India due to Trump's visit. Then where is the question of people being appreciative or enthusiastic of his tour," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

"If there is any eagerness about Trump's visit, it may be in Ahmedabad, where he lands first," the Sena said.

More than the Trump visit the talk is about how walls were built to hide slums along the road he will traverse, the editorial said.

"It is reported that Trump will touch upon the issue of curbs on religious freedom in India. These are our internal issues. This country is run by people elected democratically and they don't need guidance from any outsider on this," it said.

Trump should instead indulge in 'tourism' of Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi, the editorial said.

When Trump leaves India 36 hours after his arrival, there will be no signs of his visit on the soil of India, the Sena said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram