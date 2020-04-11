Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

'Trust in God, Not in Mask': TikTok Star Who Ridiculed Covid-19 Threat Tests Positive in MP’s Sagar

After testing positive for coronavirus, the 25-year-old uploaded two more videos and urged his followers to pray for his quick recovery.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 11, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Trust in God, Not in Mask': TikTok Star Who Ridiculed Covid-19 Threat Tests Positive in MP’s Sagar
Image for representation. (AP Photo)

Sagar: A TikTok star from Madhya Pradesh, who made fun of using masks for protection against Covid-19 in one of his videos, has now tested positive. The 25-year-old, a resident of Sagar district, was kept in isolation at the Bundelkhand Medical College and his test report came on Friday.

In one of his old videos, he can be seen dismissing someone’s request of wearing a mask saying, “Keep faith in God and not in a piece of cloth.”

The youth later visited to his sister’s house in Jabalpur and developed symptoms, after which his test was conducted and he was moved to the hospital’s isolation ward. But even after being hospitalised as a suspect, he took things lightly and uploaded videos from inside the ward.

After testing positive, he uploaded two more videos, appearing gloomy and urging his followers to pray for his quick recovery. “I will not be able to upload videos for a little while as I have been told I have coronavirus. Please keep supporting me… please mujhe dua me yaad rakhna (keep me in your prayers),” he can be heard saying in one of the videos. The police finally snatched his mobile phone away on Friday.

This is the first case of the deadly virus in the Sagar district. Collector Preeti Maithil sent out a message urging the public not to panic and added that the patient who has tested positive is stable.

The administration has now quarantined over 50 persons, including the medical staff, family and neighbours of the patient.

Over 250 people from the district are already under home quarantine after returning from other cities. On Friday evening, the administration announced a complete lockdown in the district till April 13.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    7,447

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    239

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,223,132

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,703,890

    +5,055

  • Cured/Discharged

    377,861

     

  • Total DEATHS

    102,897

    +213
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres