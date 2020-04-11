'Trust in God, Not in Mask': TikTok Star Who Ridiculed Covid-19 Threat Tests Positive in MP’s Sagar

Sagar: A TikTok star from Madhya Pradesh, who made fun of using masks for protection against Covid-19 in one of his videos, has now tested positive. The 25-year-old, a resident of Sagar district, was kept in isolation at the Bundelkhand Medical College and his test report came on Friday.

In one of his old videos, he can be seen dismissing someone’s request of wearing a mask saying, “Keep faith in God and not in a piece of cloth.”

The youth later visited to his sister’s house in Jabalpur and developed symptoms, after which his test was conducted and he was moved to the hospital’s isolation ward. But even after being hospitalised as a suspect, he took things lightly and uploaded videos from inside the ward.

After testing positive, he uploaded two more videos, appearing gloomy and urging his followers to pray for his quick recovery. “I will not be able to upload videos for a little while as I have been told I have coronavirus. Please keep supporting me… please mujhe dua me yaad rakhna (keep me in your prayers),” he can be heard saying in one of the videos. The police finally snatched his mobile phone away on Friday.

This is the first case of the deadly virus in the Sagar district. Collector Preeti Maithil sent out a message urging the public not to panic and added that the patient who has tested positive is stable.

The administration has now quarantined over 50 persons, including the medical staff, family and neighbours of the patient.

Over 250 people from the district are already under home quarantine after returning from other cities. On Friday evening, the administration announced a complete lockdown in the district till April 13.

