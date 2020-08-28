'Trust Organising Bodies': IIT-Kharagpur Director Outlines Why Its Essential to Hold JEE, NEET Exams

As chorus grows against NEET, JEE exams scheduled for September, various political parties and student organisations have also plunged deep into the debate. Various arguments towards students' safety amid Covid-19, the issues of adequate transportation, lodging and other logistical details are being raised.

However, Professor Virendra Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur has said that students should put their faith in organising bodies, which have been "working incessantly" to offer a safe environment towards the logistical requirements for holding these examinations under the current situation.

"I have been observing the recent debate on JEE and NEET. It is in fact quite interesting to see views coming from a section of the engineering and medical aspirants and also from a section of people who are anxious about the present pandemic situation," he said, while conveying his "best wishes" to all the students preparing sincerely for the examinations.

Prof Tewari said that conducting the JEE and NEET was critical, as without it admissions could not be held in institutions like IITs and top medical colleges.

"Necessary facilities have been arranged for the students to ensure social distancing, hygiene protocols and even facilitation for probable asymptomatic cases. I understand the apprehensions but would encourage the aspirants to take it as an opportunity to adapt to the new normal and strive for a brighter future," he said.

According to him, JEE had a global reputation for seeking excellence and is considered one of the toughest and prestigious examinations in the world. A quick alternative to JEE Mains and JEE Advanced, will certainly not be as gratifying as competing for this examination by all fair means, he said.

He raised alarm on the possibility that such alternatives could be misused as a precedent to dilute the "entire admission process" to the IIT system, which could prove to be harmful for the quality of undergraduate education at the IITs.

"I urge the aspirants to take it up as a challenge and show their mettle and sincerity to the world," he said.

The IIT-Kharagpur Director added that the Ministry of Education had made available a large volume of learning and preparatory resources for the students to prepare for the upcoming examinations.

"Now with only a few days remaining it is time to concentrate on the goal while maintaining COVID-19 safety norms of the government," he said.