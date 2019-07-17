'Truth and Justice Have Prevailed': PM Modi Welcomes ICJ Order on Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order staying the execution of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and allowing India consular access to him.

“We welcome today’s verdict in the ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice, our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian” PM Modi tweeted.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said ICJ’s verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is a big win for PM Narendra Modi’s diplomatic initiatives. “The ICJ’s verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is big victory for India. The ICJ directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and asking them to review the conviction and the sentence is a welcome decision, it is also a big win for PM Narendra Modi’s diplomatic initiative,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also took to twitter to welcome the order. “I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Sushma said adding “I hope the verdict will provide the much needed solace to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav.” She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the case to the ICJ and senior advocate Harish Salve for arguing the matter very effectively and successfully.

BJP working president J P Nadda also credited PM Modi's strong foreign policy and diplomacy for the development and expressed confidence that India will be able to ensure justice to Jadhav in a same way it ensured the return of IAF pilot Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan after the Balakot strikes.

The International Court of Justice today ruled that Pakistan should review and reconsider the sentence awarded to Jadhav through a means of its own choosing. Pakistan had argued, unsuccessfully, that Article 36 of the Vienna Convention does not apply to people involved in espionage.