'Truth Should Unravel': SC Pulls up Maharashtra for Quarantining Bihar Cop Probing Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for putting a Bihar IPS officer in quarantine after he reached Mumbai to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday.

Saying that Maharashtra’s actions don't send the right message, a single judge bench of the apex court said the police officer leading the Bihar Police's investigation was only there to do his job and the government should act in a professional manner.

Mumbai Police has been accused of "forcibly" quarantining Patna police officer Vinay Tiwari who was sent to Mumbai to lead the probe.

“It doesn't give a right message. You must do everything in a professional manner and protect all evidence,” Judge Hrishikesh Roy said, adding that 'truth should unravel' in the case.

The investigation has been handed from Bihar Police over to Central Bureau of Investigation after a high-pitched territorial battle broke out between the Mumbai Police and its Bihar counterpart.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into actor's death, and the top court asked the Mumbai police to submit all the records of the investigation it has conducted so far in three days.

The court also heard actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking the transfer of an FIR - from Patna to Mumbai - accusing her of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide in June.

The SC said that a gifted and talented artist has passed away in circumstances that are unusual and the circumstances needs to be inquired into.

The transfer of the case to CBI was opposed by the Maharashtra government, which claimed that the actions of Bihar police were politically motivated and that only Mumbai police was authorised to investigate. “This is purely political,” it said. The Maharashtra government also told the SC that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had not lodged any complaint in Mumbai.