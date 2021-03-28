'Truth Will Come Before People': Maha Home Minister Says Retired Judge to Probe Corruption Claims

Days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government landed up in a soup in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that a retired judge will head the investigation into the allegations of corruption made by former top cop Param Bir Singh against him.

Deshmukh had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to launch a probe into Singh’s claims. He had also said that he would welcome a probe if Thackeray orders any into ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Singh’s allegation of corruption against him.

“In the last Cabinet meeting, I had asked chief minister to investigate the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai police commissioner. He has agreed to it and the probe will be done by a retired high court judge. The truth in the entire matter will come before the people,” Deshmukh said at the Nagpur airport.

Deshmukh had made the comment in a midnight tweet and also shared the copy of his March 21 letter to Thackeray, in which he had sought immediate probe into Singh’s allegations.

“I had demanded the honourable chief minister to order probe into Param Bir Singh’s allegation against me to clear the air. I will welcome if the honourable chief minister orders probe,” Deshmukh tweeted, adding “Satyamev Jayate” (truth shall prevail). In his letter, Deshmukh had said that there is “no truth” in the allegations levelled against him and demanded investigation into the matter.

In his eight-page letter to Thackeray, Singh on March 20 had created a flutter in Maharashtras political circles, claiming that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels. On the same day, Deshmukh trashed the allegations Singh made against him.

The state government had on March 17 transferred Param Bir Singh from the post of city police commissioner to the low-key home guard department. A day after that, Deshmukh had said Singh was transferred after some of the latter’s colleagues committed “serious and unforgivable mistakes”.

Meanwhile, Singh on Thursday filed a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court seeking an “immediate and unbiased” probe against the Maharashtra Home Minister, who he claimed asked police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

The IPS officer had earlier this week approached the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday termed as quite serious the matter in which he had filed a plea against Deshmukh, but asked him to approach the Bombay High Court with his grievances.

Singh said in his plea before the High Court that Deshmukh held meetings at his residence with several Mumbai police officials, including Waze, in February this year. In these meetings, Deshmukh instructed the officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from various establishments, the plea reads.

It added that Deshmukh regularly interfered with police functioning and often misused his office. Deshmukh’s conduct warranted a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the plea read. Singh urged the court to direct the CBI to conduct an immediate, unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial, and fair investigation” in the “various corrupt malpractices” of the minister.