Trying to Ape Crime Thriller Scene, 10-Year-Old West Bengal Boy Hangs Himself at Home
Representative image.
Kolkata: The body of a Class IV student was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Gajole in West Bengal's Malda district. Family members said the boy lost his life while trying to ape crime thriller scenes he had watched on television.
Rajanikanta Saha (10) was found hanging in his home in Dhuadighi village on Thursday. He was rushed to Malda Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
"He was obsessed with crime thrillers, and used to watch them on television regularly. We have a feeling that he wanted to recreate a crime thriller scene, and in the process gave his life," said a family member.
The police said an investigation is on, and every angle in the case is being looked into.
