Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Trying to Ape Crime Thriller Scene, 10-Year-Old West Bengal Boy Hangs Himself at Home

Rajanikanta Saha (10) was found hanging in his home in Dhuadighi village on Thursday. He was rushed to Malda Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

IANS

Updated:February 28, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Trying to Ape Crime Thriller Scene, 10-Year-Old West Bengal Boy Hangs Himself at Home
Representative image.

Kolkata: The body of a Class IV student was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Gajole in West Bengal's Malda district. Family members said the boy lost his life while trying to ape crime thriller scenes he had watched on television.

Rajanikanta Saha (10) was found hanging in his home in Dhuadighi village on Thursday. He was rushed to Malda Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

"He was obsessed with crime thrillers, and used to watch them on television regularly. We have a feeling that he wanted to recreate a crime thriller scene, and in the process gave his life," said a family member.

The police said an investigation is on, and every angle in the case is being looked into.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram