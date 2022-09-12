Centre Along with States Trying to Control Lumpy Virus, Creating Indigenous Vaccine: PM at World Dairy Summit

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida on Monday. The four-day summit is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders, including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners. The theme of the summit is ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’.

While speaking at the inauguration of the Summit, which is being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart, the Prime Minister said that the driving force of the dairy sector in India is small farmers, unlike other developed countries of the world. “India’s dairy sector is characterized by “production by masses” more than “mass production,” he said.

“The potential of the dairy sector not only gives impetus to the rural economy, but it is also a major source of livelihood for crores of people across the world,” the PM added.

Speaking on the huge network of India’s dairy cooperatives, the Prime Minister said it is difficult to find another example like this in the world. “Today there is such a huge network of dairy cooperatives in India, whose example is difficult to find in the whole world,” he said.

“These dairy cooperatives collect milk twice a day from about two crore farmers in more than two lakh villages of the country and deliver it to the customers,” the PM said, adding, “There is no middle man in the whole process, and more than 70 percent of the money received from the customers goes into the pockets of the farmers. No other country has such a high ratio in the whole world.”

Speaking at inauguration of International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida. https://t.co/yGqQ2HNMU4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2022

Moreover, the PM added that the dairy sector in the country consists of 70 percent women workforce. Lauding this, he said, “women are the real leaders of India’s dairy sector. Not only this, more than a third of the members of dairy cooperatives in India are women.”

Speaking about the recent lumpy virus disease sweeping through cattle across the country, the PM said the centre is trying its best to control the spread and has been developing an indigenous vaccine too.

“In the recent past, there has been loss of livestock in many states of India due to the lumpy virus,” he said. “The central government, along with various state governments is trying to control it. Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for lumpy skin disease.”

The PM added that the centre is also emphasising on universal vaccines for cattle. “We have resolved that by 2025, we will vaccinate 100 percent of the animals against foot and mouth disease and brucellosis. We are aiming for complete freedom from these diseases by the end of this decade,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Parshottam Rupala, the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, were also present at the inauguration. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend and address the summit on Monday evening.

The World Dairy Summit is being held in India after 48 years, and around 1,500 participants from 50 countries are participating. The four-day summit will take place from September 12-15.

