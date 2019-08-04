Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Trying to Divert Attention': Pakistan Army Denies Indian Claim of Cross-LoC Incursion

The Indian Army Saturday said that it has foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five to seven intruders.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Trying to Divert Attention': Pakistan Army Denies Indian Claim of Cross-LoC Incursion
A file photo of an Indian army soldier standing guard close to the Line of Control, a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army has denied the Indian claim about action by Pakistani army regulars and militants across the Line of Control and that their bodies were lying on the Indian side.

The Indian Army Saturday said that it has foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five to seven intruders.

Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Saturday night denied the Indian claim as "mere propaganda" and said that India was "trying to divert attention of the world form the situation of Kashmir."

Similarly, the Foreign Office also issued a statement at about mid-night to reject the claims by India. "We reject Indian allegations of cross-LOC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies," FO said.

Meanwhile, the sources in New Delhi said that the Pakistan Army has been asked to approach the Indian Army by raising white flags and take possession of bodies which are lying on the Indian side of the LoC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram