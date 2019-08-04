'Trying to Divert Attention': Pakistan Army Denies Indian Claim of Cross-LoC Incursion
The Indian Army Saturday said that it has foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five to seven intruders.
A file photo of an Indian army soldier standing guard close to the Line of Control, a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Reuters)
Islamabad: The Pakistan Army has denied the Indian claim about action by Pakistani army regulars and militants across the Line of Control and that their bodies were lying on the Indian side.
Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Saturday night denied the Indian claim as "mere propaganda" and said that India was "trying to divert attention of the world form the situation of Kashmir."
Similarly, the Foreign Office also issued a statement at about mid-night to reject the claims by India. "We reject Indian allegations of cross-LOC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies," FO said.
Meanwhile, the sources in New Delhi said that the Pakistan Army has been asked to approach the Indian Army by raising white flags and take possession of bodies which are lying on the Indian side of the LoC.
