Trying to Settle With Banks But Can't Do Anything About the Politics, Says Vijay Mallya

After two years of silence, I have decided to issue a comprehensive press statement ... 1/5 pic.twitter.com/klbeh4rF8G — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 26, 2018

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for defaulting on massive loans, on Tuesday said he has become the "poster boy" for bank default and a “lightning rod” of public anger.Speaking out after a long time to state the "factual position in response to the controversy unfortunately surrounding" him, Mallya said he had written letters to both the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister on April 15, 2016 to explain his side of the story. "No response was received from either of them," he said in a statement."I have been accused by politicians and the media alike of having stolen and run away with Rs 9,000 crore that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA). Some of the lending Banks have also labelled me a wilful defaulter,” he said.Mallya, who is currently fighting against extradition to India from the UK, also said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have filed chargesheets against him "with various untenable and blatantly false allegations acting at the behest of the Government and lending Banks"."The ED have also attached assets belonging to me, my Group Companies and companies owned and/or controlled by my family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) currently valued at approximately Rs 13,900 crore," he added."I respectfully say that I have made and continue to make every effort, in good faith to settle with the Public Sector Banks. If politically motivated extraneous factors interfere, there is nothing that I can do," he said.