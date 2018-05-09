English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS EAMCET 2018 Answer Keys & Master Question Papers Released, Objections Accepted Till 10th May 2018
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released TS EAMCET 2018 Answer Keys & Master Question Papers on its official website. All the objections can be raised till May 10, 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of TS EAMCET.
TS EAMCET 2018 Answer Keys & Master Question Papers have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website - tsche.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) 2018 can follow the instructions below and download the Preliminary Answer Keys and Master Question Papers for Engineering and Medical & Agriculture papers.
How to download TS EAMCET 2018 Answer Key?
Step 1 – Visit the official webpage for TS EAMCET 2018 - http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx
Step 2 – Click on Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys
Step 3 – Download the relevant Preliminary Answer Key and Question Paper
Step 4 – Take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_QUESTIONS_KEYS.aspx
Candidates can raise objections till 10th May 2018, i.e. tomorrow. The result of TS EAMCET 2018 will be based on Final Answer Keys that will be released after considering the representations made by the candidates.
Candidates can click on ‘Objections on Preliminary Keys’ url on the abovementioned page and submit their objections against questions from the Master Question Paper only with supportive documentation from an authoritative resource.
