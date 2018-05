TS EAMCET 2018 Answer Keys & Master Question Papers Released, Objections Accepted Till 10th May 2018

TS EAMCET 2018 Answer Keys & Master Question Papers have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website - tsche.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) 2018 can follow the instructions below and download the Preliminary Answer Keys and Master Question Papers for Engineering and Medical & Agriculture papers.Step 1 – Visit the official webpage for TS EAMCET 2018 - http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx Step 2 – Click on Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys Step 3 – Download the relevant Preliminary Answer Key and Question PaperStep 4 – Take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_QUESTIONS_KEYS.aspx Candidates can raise objections till 10May 2018, i.e. tomorrow. The result of TS EAMCET 2018 will be based on Final Answer Keys that will be released after considering the representations made by the candidates.Candidates can click on ‘ Objections on Preliminary Keys’ url on the abovementioned page and submit their objections against questions from the Master Question Paper only with supportive documentation from an authoritative resource.