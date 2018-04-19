TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Tickets Releasing Tomorrow: Exams Begin 2nd May 2018

TS EAMCET 2018Hall Tickets/Admit Cards are scheduled to be released tomorrow i.e. 20th April on the official website of Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test 2018 - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is organizing the TS EAMCET 2018 exam on behalf of TelanganaState Council of Higher Education – TSCHE for candidates seeking admissions to professional degree and diploma courses in Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc) streams for the academic year 2018-2019. As per the exam schedule, the Downloading of Hall Tickets will begin on 20th May 2018 and candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards till 1st May 2018.TS EAMCET 2018 Computer Basest Test will be organized on 2nd and 3rd May 2018 for Agriculture and Medical courses and on 4th, 5th and 7th May 2018 for Engineering courses. Candidates who have registered for Common Entrance Test must login to their profiles via Download Admit Card link on the official website, to download their Hall Ticket/Admit Card.Candidates who have still not registered for TS EAMCET 2018 can submit their online application by paying a late fee of Rs.5000 on or before 24th April 2018. ‘Last date for submission of online applications with additional late fee of Rs. 5000/- : 24-04-2018’ read a notification floating on the homepage.