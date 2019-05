TS EAMCET 2019 Answer Key Released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Know the Last Date to Raise Objection

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released the answer key, question paper and candidate’s response sheets for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2019 today. The JNTU Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released the preliminary answer key on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in All the students who sat for TS EAMCET 2019 can check the answer key, question paper and candidate’s response on the official website. The The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University JNTU, on behalf of TSCHE Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test, conducted Telangana State EAMCET 2019 for admissions to various engineering, agriculture and medical courses in Telangana colleges on May 3, 4, 6, 8 and 9. Candidates can raise an objection by the last week of May.Step 1: Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in Step 2: Click on the TS EAMCET, 2019 TS EAMCET Question Paper & Answer Key link available on the home page. You can also click on Telangana EAMCET Response Sheet.Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page will openStep 4: Log in using your TS EAMCET Hall Ticket Number to check response Sheet and raise objection, download EAMCET question paper and answer keys.Step 5: Download the answer key and question paper to tally it with candidate’s response in TS EAMCET Entrance ExamStep 6: If there is any objection, please raise a query for TS EAMCET Exam, as the objection window is open only for limited days.