TS EAMCET 2019 Answer Key Released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Know the Last Date to Raise Objection
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released the answer key, question paper and candidate’s response sheets for TS EAMCET 2019 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
TS EAMCET 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released the answer key, question paper and candidate’s response sheets for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2019 today. The JNTU Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released the preliminary answer key on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
All the students who sat for TS EAMCET 2019 can check the answer key, question paper and candidate’s response on the official website. The The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University JNTU, on behalf of TSCHE Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test, conducted Telangana State EAMCET 2019 for admissions to various engineering, agriculture and medical courses in Telangana colleges on May 3, 4, 6, 8 and 9. Candidates can raise an objection by the last week of May.
Here’s How to Check TS EAMCET 2019 Answer Key, Candidate’s Response
Step 1: Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the TS EAMCET, 2019 TS EAMCET Question Paper & Answer Key link available on the home page. You can also click on Telangana EAMCET Response Sheet.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page will open
Step 4: Log in using your TS EAMCET Hall Ticket Number to check response Sheet and raise objection, download EAMCET question paper and answer keys.
Step 5: Download the answer key and question paper to tally it with candidate’s response in TS EAMCET Entrance Exam
Step 6: If there is any objection, please raise a query for TS EAMCET Exam, as the objection window is open only for limited days.
