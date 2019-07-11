TS EAMCET 2019: Provisional Seat Allotment List Released at tseamcet.nic.in, Here's How to Check

TS EAMCET 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2019 provisional seat allotment list notifying shortlisted candidates on allocated course and institute. The Telangana EAMCET seat allotment list 2019, TS EAMCET 2019 admission list was uploaded at the Council’s official website tseamcet.nic.in. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has hosted an online TS EAMCET 2019 seat allotment window for candidates to check and get to know the admission status.

Candidates who are allotted with a seat can participate in the next round of TS EAMCET 2019 counselling involving payment of course as per the prescribed time mentioned in their allotment letter.

TS EAMCET 2019 Seat Allotment List: Steps to download Telangana EAMCET Seat Allotment Letter

Here we have listed steps to be followed for downloading TS EAMCET 2019 seat allotment letter.

Step - Visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education: tseamcet.nic.in or click on the direct link

Step 2- On the homepage, click on ‘TS EAMCET 2019 provisional seat allotment’ link

Step 3- Click on candidate log-in and enter the required details

Step 4- You can view the seat allotment status as provided on the Telangana EAMCET seat allotment list 2019, TS EAMCET 2019 admission list

Step 5- Give acceptance for allotted seat and download and take a printout of TS EAMCET 2019 seat allotment letter

Pay the Telangana EAMCET 2019 course fee within the stipulated date and confirm your admission on the allotted seat. Not doing the same will lead to cancellation of admission.

The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, which is also popular as ‘TS EAMCET’, was held from May 3 to May 9. The TS EAMCET 2019 examination was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on behalf of TSCHE.