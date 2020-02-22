TS EAMCET 2020 Application Process Begins at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Exam in May

TS EAMCET 2020 Application Process | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has invited the online applications for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET). All interested candidates can read the notification and apply for TS EAMCET 2020 on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in .

The TS EAMCET 2020 application process began from February 21 and the last date to apply is March 30. The candidates can also fill their application forms till April 6 with a late fee of Rs 500, till April 13 with a late fee of Rs 1000, till April 20 with a late fee of Rs 5000 and till April 27 with a fee of Rs 10,000.

TS EAMCET 2020 Application Process: Steps to fill the form

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2020 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Follow the steps given in the ‘Online Application’ tab

Step 3: First, pay the Online Application Fee for TS EAMCET 2020

Step 4: Fill the TS EAMCET 2020 Online Application Form and submit

Step 5: Print the submitted application form

The TS EAMCET 2020 examination for Engineering Stream will be conducted on May 4, 5 and 7, 2020, whereas the entrance exam for Agriculture & Medical will be held on May 9 and 11 this year.

Candidates can read the detailed notification on the direct link.

