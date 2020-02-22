Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

TS EAMCET 2020 Application Process Begins at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Exam in May

All interested candidates can read the notification and apply for TS EAMCET 2020 on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

News18

Updated:February 22, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TS EAMCET 2020 Application Process Begins at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Exam in May
(Image: News18.com)

TS EAMCET 2020 Application Process | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has invited the online applications for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET). All interested candidates can read the notification and apply for TS EAMCET 2020 on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in .

The TS EAMCET 2020 application process began from February 21 and the last date to apply is March 30. The candidates can also fill their application forms till April 6 with a late fee of Rs 500, till April 13 with a late fee of Rs 1000, till April 20 with a late fee of Rs 5000 and till April 27 with a fee of Rs 10,000.

TS EAMCET 2020 Application Process: Steps to fill the form

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2020 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Follow the steps given in the ‘Online Application’ tab

Step 3: First, pay the Online Application Fee for TS EAMCET 2020

Step 4: Fill the TS EAMCET 2020 Online Application Form and submit

Step 5: Print the submitted application form

The TS EAMCET 2020 examination for Engineering Stream will be conducted on May 4, 5 and 7, 2020, whereas the entrance exam for Agriculture & Medical will be held on May 9 and 11 this year.

Candidates can read the detailed notification on the direct link.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram