TS EAMCET 2020 Result to Declare Today at Official Website, Check Details Here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Papi Reddy has announced that the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical common entrance test (TS EAMCET 2020) will be declared today on October 6 at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website.

The TSCHE council has also announced that those candidates who were COVID positive and hence couldn’t take the TS EAMCET 2020 will be given a chance to write the special exam. The official statement reads, “Given the coronavirus pandemic, the government has taken a decision to conduct a special exam for the benefit of those found to be Covid19 positive during 17-08-2020 to 14-09-2020 and could not write the TS EAMCET-2020 engineering stream due to this.”

How to check TS EAMCET result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘TS EAMCET 2020’ link

Step 3: Click on 'view results' tab

Step 4: Enter the TS EAMCET 2020 registration number and password

Step 5: Submit your credentials

Step 6: Download the TS EAMCET 2020 result for future reference

Once the TS EAMCET 2020 result is declared, TSCHE will also release the merit list on the basis of the marks scored in the exam. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 25% to get his/her name in the TS EAMCET Merit list 2020.

TS EAMCET 2020 was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Around 143,000 candidates had applied for the exam, out of which 130,000 appeared in the exam.

TS EAMCET is conducted to offer admission in various Graduation and Post-graduation programmes including BTech in biotechnology, dairy technology, BTech in engineering, pharmacy and food technology in several governments and private colleges across the state.

This year, the TS EAMCET was conducted from September 9 to 29. For more details, students are requested to visit the official website.