TS EAMCET 2022 Application Process Begins, How to Apply for Telangana College Admissions

TS EAMCET 2022: The application process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET-2022) is all set to begin on April 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TS EAMCET 2022 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can apply till May 28.

The TS EAMCET-2022 is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The computer-based (CBT) exam will be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The exam duration is for three hours.

TS EAMCET 2022: How To Apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the “TS EAMCET 2022 registration" link, on the homepage

Step 3. Pay the registration fee.

Step 4. Fill the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 5. Check the application form

Step 6. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

TS EAMCET 2022: Fee

Candidates must note that while the last date for application is May 28, candidates can apply till June 27 with a late fee of Rs 2,500. Further, candidates can make corrections in their application forms online from May 5 to June 6, 2022.

TS EAMCET-2022 is being conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus, same pattern for candidates having the same eligibility criteria. A candidate will be eligible to appear only in one session. Since the question paper is different for each session, it is decided to adopt a normalization process to eliminate any such variations in the difficulty levels of various sessions.

The TS EAMCET-2022 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalized marks) in the TS EAMCET-2022 examination and the 25% weightage for intermediate marks in the calculation of TS EAMCET-2022 ranks has been waived off as a special case for the academic year 2022-23 similar to the TS EAMCET-2021.

