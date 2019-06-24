TS EAMCET Counselling 2019: Online Registration Process Begins Today at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) began the online registration process for TS EAMCET Counselling 2019 today, June 24. The TS EAMCET Counselling 2019 registration process is available on Telangana State Council of Higher Education’s official website tseamcet.nic.in.

The JNTU has released notifications related to registration-admission dateline for payment of TS EAMCET 2019 counseling processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, locking of names of colleges and provisional seat allotment list released by the JNTU at tseamcet.nic.in. The official schedule can be read here.

Students who have cleared the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test are advised to register themselves for TS EAMCET Counselling 2019. Further, students who will fail to do so won’t be eligible for the seat allotment process.

Steps to register for TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website of exam convener tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘payment of processing fee’ for TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling

Step 3: Register by entering your TS EAMCET 2019 hall ticket number, date of birth

Step 4: Pay the TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling fee of Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST) and Rs. 1200/- (for others) in online mode only

Step 5: Give your desired document verification center location, date, and timing for attending it

Step 6: Save and lock your choices.

The slot booking for document verification of TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling will end on July 1, 2019. Further, from June 27 to July 3, the document verification at designated help centers will take place.

For participating in the document verification process, candidates have to visit at their assigned help centers on allotted date and time.

Candidates should carry all the original academic certificates, mark sheets and other required documents along with attested photocopies verified.

All candidates granted admission for professional engineering, agriculture, medicine courses in university/private colleges in Telangana can do the payment of admission or tuition fee from July 6 to July 12.