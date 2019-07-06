Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

TS EAMCET Counselling 2019: Web Option Entry Process Begins Today at tseamcet.nic.in, Important Dates, Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, Department of Technical Education is going to open the web options process for seat allotment in engineering colleges today.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TS EAMCET Counselling 2019: Web Option Entry Process Begins Today at tseamcet.nic.in, Important Dates, Details
Representative image.
Loading...

TS EAMCET 2019 | The Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, Department of Technical Education is going to open the web option process for seat allotment in engineering colleges today (July 6). Candidates who are interested can fill up the web options till July 8 on its official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates who have got their documents verified under the TS EAMCET 2019 counselling process can log on to the official website once the link gets activated. Candidates who had qualified the TS EAMCET 2019 and who have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% for others in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply.

The 2019 TS EAMCET 2019 counselling process began on June 24. The JNTU had released notifications related to registration-admission dateline for payment of TS EAMCET 2019 counseling processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, locking of names of colleges and provisional seat allotment list released by the JNTU at a tseamcet.nic.in.

Steps to register for TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website of exam convener tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘payment of processing fee’ for TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling

Step 3: Register by entering your TS EAMCET 2019 hall ticket number, date of birth

Step 4: Pay the TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling fee of Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST) and Rs. 1200/- (for others) in online mode only

Step 5: Give your desired document verification centre location, date, and timing for attending it

Step 6: Save and lock your choices.

The slot booking for document verification of TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling will end on July 1, 2019. Further, from June 27 to July 3, the document verification at designated help centers will take place.

For participating in the document verification process, candidates have to visit at their assigned help centers on allotted date and time.

Candidates should carry all the original academic certificates, mark sheets and other required documents along with attested photocopies verified.

All candidates granted admission for professional engineering, agriculture, medicine courses in university/private colleges in Telangana can do the payment of admission or tuition fee from July 6 to July 12.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram