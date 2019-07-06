TS EAMCET Counselling 2019: Web Option Entry Process Begins Today at tseamcet.nic.in, Important Dates, Details
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, Department of Technical Education is going to open the web options process for seat allotment in engineering colleges today.
Representative image.
TS EAMCET 2019 | The Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad, Department of Technical Education is going to open the web option process for seat allotment in engineering colleges today (July 6). Candidates who are interested can fill up the web options till July 8 on its official website tseamcet.nic.in.
Candidates who have got their documents verified under the TS EAMCET 2019 counselling process can log on to the official website once the link gets activated. Candidates who had qualified the TS EAMCET 2019 and who have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% for others in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply.
The 2019 TS EAMCET 2019 counselling process began on June 24. The JNTU had released notifications related to registration-admission dateline for payment of TS EAMCET 2019 counseling processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, locking of names of colleges and provisional seat allotment list released by the JNTU at a tseamcet.nic.in.
Steps to register for TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling
Step 1: Visit the official website of exam convener tseamcet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘payment of processing fee’ for TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling
Step 3: Register by entering your TS EAMCET 2019 hall ticket number, date of birth
Step 4: Pay the TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling fee of Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST) and Rs. 1200/- (for others) in online mode only
Step 5: Give your desired document verification centre location, date, and timing for attending it
Step 6: Save and lock your choices.
The slot booking for document verification of TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling will end on July 1, 2019. Further, from June 27 to July 3, the document verification at designated help centers will take place.
For participating in the document verification process, candidates have to visit at their assigned help centers on allotted date and time.
Candidates should carry all the original academic certificates, mark sheets and other required documents along with attested photocopies verified.
All candidates granted admission for professional engineering, agriculture, medicine courses in university/private colleges in Telangana can do the payment of admission or tuition fee from July 6 to July 12.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets
- Kohli Keeps His Promise, Arranges Tickets For 87 Year-Old Charulata Patel
- 'Captain India': Soldiers Brave Falling Rocks to Build Human Shield for Amarnath Yatris, Earn Respect
- Next-Gen Hyundai Creta (iX25) Spied Without Disguise Ahead of Launch
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s