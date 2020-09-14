TS EAMCET Results Likely to be Announced Soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2020 results are expected to be soon declared on the official website. TS EAMCET 2020 for engineering courses took place on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. The exams for medical and agriculture programmes are scheduled to be conducted on September 28 and September 29.

According to Careers360, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) may release TS EAMCET 2020 results on September 25. However, there is no confirmation about the result date from TSCHE.

How to check TS EAMCET 2020 results

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result for TS EAMCET

Step 3: Log in using details like registration number, date of birth and qualifying examination hall ticket number

Step 4: The result will display on screen

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is held for admission to engineering, medical and agricultural programmes in various colleges of the state. Those seeking admission at undergraduate level in these courses apply for TS EAMCET. The entrance exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad.

TS EAMCET 2020 was held adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates had to sign a COVID-19 Free Declaration Form to appear for the exam. It was aimed at ensuring that aspirants would follow all protocols in light of the prevailing coronavirus situation. Those who took TS EAMCET 2020 had to wear face mask and gloves.

The exam has 160 questions of one mark each. TS EAMCET for engineering tests a candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The paper for those appearing for agriculture and medical programmes asks questions from Botony, Zoology, Physics and Chemistry.

It is a computer-based test (CBT). The exam was initially slated to be conducted in July, but had to be deferred because of the rising cases of the novel coronavirus.