TS ECET 2018 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today at tsecet.nic.in, Stay Tuned!

TS ECET 2018 Final Phase of Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released today i.e.17th July 2018 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on its official website - tsecet.nic.in . Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2018 was conducted in the month of May this year for candidates seeking admission in BE/ BTech/ Pharmacy Courses in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges in the state of Telangana. The counseling process was held in June 2018, last month.Candidates who had appeared for TSECET-2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the results of Final Phase of Seat Allotment once it’s released online.The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website also begins today i.e. 17th July 2018.Seat Allotment Final Phase Result - 17th July 2018Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting Online - 17th July to 19th July 2018Reporting at allotted college – 17th to 20th July 2018Candidates can check the detailed notification in the below mentioned url: