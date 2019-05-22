Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TS ECET Result 2019 to be Declared Tomorrow at ecet.tsche.ac.in; How to Download

The JNTU will upload the TS ECET Result 2019, Telangana ECET Result 2019, JNTU CET Result 2019 at official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Image for Representation
Image for Representation
TS ECET Result 2019 | The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University will be releasing the TS ECET Result 2019, Telangana ECET Result 2019, JNTU CET Result 2019 tentatively tomorrow on May 23 (Thursday). The exam convener Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University also popular as JNTU conducts the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The JNTU will upload the TS ECET Result 2019, Telangana ECET Result 2019, JNTU CET Result 2019 at official website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ECET Result 2019 and its scorecard are valid for gaining admission to second year of Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Pharmacy courses. The TS ECET Result 2019, Telangana ECET Result 2019, JNTU CET Result 2019 can be downloaded from Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University JNTU’s.

TS ECET Result 2019: Steps to check

Download your TS ECET Result 2019 from the official website using the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘TS ECET Result 2019’ tab
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Click on View Telangana ECET Result 2019, JNTU CET Result 2019 tab
Step 5: The TS ECET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference

Candidates who will score minimum 25% of the aggregate marks in the four subjects i.e., 50 mark out of total of 200, will be considered as passed. The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) was held on May 11.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
