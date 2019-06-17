TS EdCET Result 2019: Telangana State Council of Higher Education to Announce TS EdCET Result on June 19 at tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET Result 2019 | The result of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TSEdCET) 2019 will officially be declared on June 19 (Wednesday) at 11:30 am.

The exam convener Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education will host the TS EdCET Result 2019, Telangana BEd Result 2019, TSCET Education Result 2019 on these websites tsche.ac.in and tedcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TSEdCET 2019 was held on May 31 across 18 exam centres located in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The test duration was 2 hours and was conducted for mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English subjects. The TSEdCET 2019 answer key was released in past weeks.

TS EdCET 2019 Result: Step to download Telangana BEd 2019 result, scorecard

Step 1- Visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education tsche.ac.in or click this link edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- Search for a link saying ‘TS EdCET 2019 Result’ on the homepage

Step 3- Click on it and you will be redirected to a Telangana B Ed 2019 Result page

Step 4- Enter for registration number and submit it

Step 5- The TSCET Education Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded

Step 6- Take a printout

The shortlisted candidates who are allotted with rank in TS EdCET 2019 Result will be eligible for admission to two-year regular BEd (Bachelors of Edcuation) course offered in state-based institutes and colleges. Last week, the TSICET result 2019 for MCA, MBA entrance exam was released on June 14.