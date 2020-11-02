TS ICET 2020 Results Declared Today, Check at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET results 2020 were announced today at icet.tsche.ac.in at 3.30 pm. Final answer key was also released along with the result. Those who appeared for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can check TS ICET 2020 results by visiting the official website of the exam-conducting authority.

The Kakatiya University, Warangal, conducted TS ICET 2020 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad, on September 30 and October 1. TS ICET 2020 was held in pen and paper-based mode.

How to check TS ICET results 2020

Step 1: In the search of Google, enter TS ICET 2020 or enter the url of the website, icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the result on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using required credentials

Step 4: TS ICET 2020 result will display on screen

Step 5: Download and take printout for the future reference

Students require 25 per cent marks to qualify TS ICET 2020. It means they need 50 out of 200 marks to get through Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). This minimum marks criterion is only applicable to students belonging to general category. However, no minimum marks are prescribed for students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) category.

State-wide ranks will be given to students in the order of merit in the TS ICET 2020. Those who qualify TS ICET 2020 will be eligible for admission to MBA or MCA programmes in all universities in Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021.

TS ICET 2020 preliminary answer key was released on October 7 and students could raise objections to answers in the preliminary key till October 10.

TS ICET 2020 was held following CVID-19 guidelines. Students were required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing at exam centres.

To seek admission to an MBA course, students should have passed a Bachelor Degree of minimum three years. Those applying for MCA should have passed BCA or three-year Bachelor's course with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at graduation level.