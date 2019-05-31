English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS ICET Answer Key 2019: Kakatiya University Releases Telangana ICET MBA, MCA Answer Key at icet.tsche.ac.in
Candidates can download their TS ICET Answer key 2019 for TS ICET 2019 MBA Answer key, TS ICET MCA Answer key.
(Image: News18.com)
TS ICET Answer Key 2019| The TS ICET Answer key 2019 or Telangana ICET Answer key 2019 has been released by the Kakatiya University, Warangal. The TS ICET 2019 Answer Key has been published by the Kakatiya University on its official website icet.tsche.ac.in (https://www.tsche.ac.in./).
The Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be uploading the TS ICET Answer key 2019 for MBA and MCA examinations. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was conducted on May 23 and May 24 for postgraduate MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can download their TS ICET Answer key 2019 for TS ICET 2019 MBA Answer key, TS ICET MCA Answer key once it is released. Further, candidates can check their probable scores by tallying their marked responses with the one given in Telangana ICET Answer key.
TS ICET Answer key 2019: How to download TS ICET MBA Answer key, TS ICET MCA Answer key
Step 1: Visit the official website tsche.ac.in
Step 2: You will see a ‘Download ICET Answer Key 2019’ link, click it
Step 3: Enter your TS ICET 2019 registration number and hit submit window
Step 4: The 2019 TS ICET MBA Answer key or TS ICET MCA Answer key will appear on the screen
Step 5: You can see your marked answers for each questions and the TS ICET approved, published correct responses
After the release of official TS ICET Answer Key 2019, wrong or doubted answers can be challenged in prescribed format to the Kakatiya University, Warangal. The submitted objection against the TS ICET MBA Answer key or TS ICET MCA Answer key will be deliberated and then a final TS ICET Answer Key 2019 is scheduled for release on June 13.
