TS ICET Result 2018 Declared. Check Your Score at icet.tsche.ac.in
TS ICET Result 2018 is expected to be ‘announced soon’ on the official website of Telangana State Council for Higher Education.
TS ICET Result 2018 announced today on the official website of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) – icet.tsche.ac.in.
TSCHE was scheduled to release the TS ICET 2018 Results on 6th June last week, however, on the result day it released a notification that read ‘Results will be announced on 10-06-2018’. The result was not declared even yesterday, and now the website displays another notification that reads, ‘Results Will be Announced Soon’.
The Kakatiya University, Warangal had organized Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2018 on 23rd and 24th May 2018 last month. A total of 61,439 students had appeared for the same at 60 centres seeking admissions to M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all Universities in the state of Telangana and their affiliated colleges.
Candidates must keep their Hall Tickets handy and keep a close watch on the official website as no result date is mentioned in the latest notification released by TSCHE.
TS ICET 2018 Schedule:
Declaration of TS ICET Result 2018 – 10th June 2018
Release of TS ICET Rank Card 2018 – Second week of June 2018
TS ICET Certificate Verification – 6th July to 10th July 2018
Counseling Begins – First week of July 2018
TS ICET 2018 Allotment Result – July 2018
