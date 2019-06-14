Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TS ICET Result 2019: Kakatiya University Declared MCA, MBA Results Today at tsche.ac.in, Check Your Score Here

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) entrance examination 2019 result was declared by Telangana State Council of Higher Education at tsche.ac.in today.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 14, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
TS ICET Result 2019: The Kakatiya University located in Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad (TSCHE) declared the TS ICET Result 2019 shortly today (June 14). The TS ICET 2019 Result or Telangana ICET Result 2019 was published on the tsche.ac.in official website. The students who have appeared for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) can download the Telangana result 2019 for MCA and MBA entrance examination through the direct link - icet.tsche.ac.in. Here the TS ICET Result 2019 and final answer key can also be checked. However, no further challenging answer key will be accepted now. The preliminary TS ICET 2019 Answer Key was released on June 1 and online submission of objection was closed on June 3.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) entrance examination 2019 was held on May 23-24.

TS ICET Result 2019: Steps to download scorecard, answer key

Candidates waiting for their result can check their scorecard online on the University’s website and here steps to be followed for availing it-

Step 1- Visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad: tsche.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the link saying download TS ICET Result 2019

Step 3- On the new window, enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4- The TS ICET Result 2019 and the final answer key can be viewed.

Step 5- Download the soft copy and take a printout

