English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS Inter Re-evaluation Result 2019 Declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; How and Where to Check
The TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019 or TS Class 12 re-evaluation Result has been uploaded by Telangana Board on its website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
TS Intermediate Re-evaluation Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared the revised scores of TS Board Intermediate Examination 2019 today (May 27). The TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019, TBSIE Inter re-evaluation Result 2019, TS Class 12th re-evaluation Result 2019 has been uploaded by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Board Intermediate Result 2019 was released on April 18. The TS Intermediate Result 2019 was in news for faulty publishing of scores and marks. Reportedly, 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year examinations. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the TS Inter I exams from Feb 27 to Mar 16 and the TS Inter II exams from Feb 28 to Mar 18.
How to check TS Intermediate Revaluation Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or other given URLS
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘March TS Intermediate Revaluation Result 2019’
Step 3: On the redirected page, enter your roll number
Step 4: The revised TS Intermediate Result 2019 or TBSIE Inter re-evaluation Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take its printout as it will be required for collecting the updates mark sheet which will contain the scores of TS Inter re-evaluation Result 2019
All candidates, can check their TBSIE Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019, TBSIE Inter re-evaluation Result 2019 from these additional websites also:
— results.cgg.gov.in (http://results.cgg.gov.in/)
_ bse.telangana.gov.in (https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/)
— manabadi.com (https://www.manabadi.com/)
— examresult.net (http://examresult.net/)
How to check TS Intermediate Revaluation Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or other given URLS
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘March TS Intermediate Revaluation Result 2019’
Step 3: On the redirected page, enter your roll number
Step 4: The revised TS Intermediate Result 2019 or TBSIE Inter re-evaluation Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take its printout as it will be required for collecting the updates mark sheet which will contain the scores of TS Inter re-evaluation Result 2019
All candidates, can check their TBSIE Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019, TBSIE Inter re-evaluation Result 2019 from these additional websites also:
— results.cgg.gov.in (http://results.cgg.gov.in/)
_ bse.telangana.gov.in (https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/)
— manabadi.com (https://www.manabadi.com/)
— examresult.net (http://examresult.net/)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Arrive at Ajay Devgn's House to Pay Last Respects to Veeru Devgan
- Zip-Zap-Zoom: Prabhas Takes on the World in New Saaho Poster
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka at Southampton: Perera Key as Lanka Eye Strong Finish
- Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscription at Only Rs 499
- Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swoon After Thumping Win Over Bayern Legends
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results