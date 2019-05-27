English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TS Inter Re-evaluation Result 2019 Likely to be Declared Today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; How and Where to Check
The TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019 or TS Class 12 re-evaluation Result will be uploaded by Telangana Board on its website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Intermediate Re-evaluation Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will declare the revised scores of TS Board Intermediate Examination 2019 today (May 27). The TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019, TBSIE Inter re-evaluation Result 2019, TS Class 12th re-evaluation Result 2019 will be uploaded by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Board Intermediate Result 2019 was released on April 18. The TS Intermediate Result 2019 was in news for faulty publishing of scores and marks. Reportedly, 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year examinations. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the TS Inter I exams from Feb 27 to Mar 16 and the TS Inter II exams from Feb 28 to Mar 18.
How to check TS Intermediate Revaluation Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or other given URLS
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘March TS Intermediate Revaluation Result 2019’
Step 3: On the redirected page, enter your roll number
Step 4: The revised TS Intermediate Result 2019 or TBSIE Inter re-evaluation Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Take its printout as it will be required for collecting the updates mark sheet which will contain the scores of TS Inter re-evaluation Result 2019
All candidates, can check their TBSIE Intermediate re-evaluation Result 2019, TBSIE Inter re-evaluation Result 2019 from these additional websites also:
— results.cgg.gov.in (http://results.cgg.gov.in/)
_ bse.telangana.gov.in (https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/)
— manabadi.com (https://www.manabadi.com/)
— examresult.net (http://examresult.net/)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
